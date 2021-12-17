localish

Renaissance masterpieces at the cemetery

EMBED <>More Videos

Masterpieces at the cemetery

GLENDALE, Calif. -- You don't have to travel to Italy to take in masterpieces by Leonardo Da Vinci or Michelangelo. At Forest Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, you'll find full-size replicas of works by Italian masters of the Renaissance period.

"We began collecting works related to the Renaissance centuries ago," said James Fishburne Ph.D., Director of the Forest Lawn Museum. "We originally did it because travel to Europe was extremely difficult. Now, our collection has become a destination on its own."

At Forest Lawn Glendale, you can recreate at trip across Italy in a single afternoon. The cemetery boasts well-known works from Florence, Rome, and Milan.

"We have a full-scale replica of Michelangelo's Moses," said Fishburne. "We also have the Pieta. The original sculpture is in the Vatican in Rome."

The memorial park also has a stained-glass replica of Da Vinci's Last Supper and a bronze replica of Michelangelo's David, which live in Florence, Italy.

"It's a free family activity," said Fishburne. "And you're able to get up close and personal with the works in way that you often can't get in a museum or a church in Italy."

Social Media Links:
Facebook: @ForestLawn
Instagram: @ForestLawn
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glendaleartkabcstaycationarts & culturecommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Entire NYC neighborhood turns into blazing holiday light show
Dazzling Lightscape offers mile-long trail featuring a million lights
Celebrate the holidays among the stars
A rockin' bar mitzvah: Houston drummer gives back through music
TOP STORIES
COVID Update: New York state sets new pandemic case record
NFL postponing 3 games due to COVID outbreaks, sources tell ESPN
Fauci has this warning for the unvaccinated as omicron spreads
Rockettes cancel all 2021 shows, Broadway shows cancel performances
Many NYC restaurants close temporarily following COVID cases
Parents of woman killed in love triangle involving NYC cop speak out
Hack-proofing your social media account
Show More
CDC: Testing exposed students an option over home quarantine
Tri-State schools increasing police presence after TikTok threats
Taxi driver brutally beaten by passenger in NJ
Teens amazingly climb down pole to safety in tragic East Village fire
Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited
More TOP STORIES News