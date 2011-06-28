Former NY congressman Gary Ackerman denies sex abuse allegations

In this Tuesday, June 28, 2011, file photo, then-U.S. Rep. Gary Ackerman, D-N.Y., visits a protest in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

NEW YORK -- A lawyer for former U.S. Rep. Gary Ackerman is denying allegations in a lawsuit accusing him of being a sexual "predator."

The attorney said in a statement on Sunday that the New York Democrat will fight the allegations he abused a teenager at a Boy Scout camp five decades ago.

A suit filed earlier this month in New York City accuses the now 76-year-old Ackerman of abusing the 17-year-old while he was a director at the Ten Mile River Camp in upstate New York. Ackerman was 23 at the time.

It says the Boy Scouts should have been aware that Ackerman was a "known predator" with the potential to harm kids.

An email seeking comment was sent Sunday to the Boy Scouts of America.

