Former NYPD officer gets 5 yeras for selling fentanyl in deadly overdose

Former Officer Joseph Recca, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges.
He was arrested after Jessica Bornschein found his messages on her son Ryan's phone after he died of an overdose.
Recca resigned from the force after his arrest.
Michael Sosa, of Brentwood, and Michael Corbett, of West Islip, were also arrested in connection with the case.
All three had been charged with conspiracy, drug sales and drug possession.
"This is an NYPD officer who, along with two co-conspirators, was allegedly involved in operating a local drug distribution network in our community, which is very disturbing," District Attorney Tim Sini said. "Our message is consistent: If you are dealing drugs in Suffolk County, we are coming for you, and no one is above the law. No matter what position you hold in our community, we will hold you accountable if you violate the law."
