NYPD officer arrested on Long Island, accused of selling oxycodone pills

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a drug ring on Long Island.Officer Joseph Recca, 28, of West Islip, was arraigned Wednesday and is accused of selling oxycodone-hydrochloride pills.Michael Sosa, of Brentwood, and Michael Corbett, of West Islip, were also arrested. All three are charged with conspiracy, drug sales and drug possession."No matter what position you hold in our community, we will hold you accountable if you violate the law," Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said.Prosecutors said they learned of Recca's alleged involvement after going through the phone of a man who died of an overdose in Copiague in September. They said they found texts between the victim and Recca -- a three-year NYPD veteran assigned to the 25th Precinct in Harlem -- and that it was clear the victim had been obtaining pills through Recca.In June, prosecutors began conducting surveillance of Recca, Corbett and Sosa.Prosecutors said Recca became suspicious that he was being followed and used the NYPD license plate reader technology to run the license plate of one of the cars involved in the surveillance. For that reason, Recca is also facing charges of official misconduct.Investigators said they seized 100 oxycodone-hydrochloride pills from a hidden compartment in Recca's car. Officers arrested Recca Tuesday as he was leaving Sosa's house in Brentwood, allegedly on his way to Corbett's house."Together, law enforcement will continue to hold officers like Recca accountable for the damage they inflict not only on the communities that they swore to protect, but to the badge that we are all so proud to wear," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said.Prosecutors said Recca told police in a written statement that he purchased the pills from Sosa to resell them to Corbett.Police said Corbett primarily sold the pills out of his home on Hunter Avenue in West Islip.Investigators said it does not appear that Sosa and Corbett knew each other and that Recca was the middle man and would also supply Corbett with drugs for Corbett's personal use.Sini said investigators seized pills from the residences of both Sosa and Corbett."We are still waiting for lab reports to come back on what we've seized in this investigation," he said. "We would not be surprised if this turns out to be fentanyl-pressed pills."The three men pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Recca did not have an attorney at his virtual arraignment at Suffolk District Court in Central Islip.Judge James Saladino told Recca he was saddened that he had to perform an arraignment for a police officer."It is a sad day indeed," he said.Saladino did not set monetary bail for Recca but ordered him to be placed on GPS monitoring. Recca will be suspended for 30 days without pay, which is standard.----------