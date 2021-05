Former NYPD officer set to be sentenced for selling fentanyl in deadly overdose

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A former NYPD officer who sold fentanyl that caused a deadly overdose will be sentenced on Long Island.Former Officer Joseph Recca, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges.He was arrested when Jessica Bornschein found his messages on her son Ryan's phone after he died of an overdose.Recca resigned from the NYPD after his arrest.Recca will be sentenced before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro at approximately 11 a.m.A press conference will be held immediately following the sentencing where Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini will announce the outcome.Michael Sosa, of Brentwood, and Michael Corbett, of West Islip, were also arrested in connection with the case. All three had been charged with conspiracy, drug sales and drug possession."This is an NYPD officer who, along with two co-conspirators, was allegedly involved in operating a local drug distribution network in our community, which is very disturbing," District Attorney Tim Sini said. "Our message is consistent: If you are dealing drugs in Suffolk County, we are coming for you, and no one is above the law. No matter what position you hold in our community, we will hold you accountable if you violate the law."----------