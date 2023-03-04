  • Full Story
4 dead, several other injured in Spring Valley house fire

WABC logo
Saturday, March 4, 2023 2:30PM

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Four people were killed and several others were injured in a Rockland County house fire.

The mayor of Spring Valley confirmed that flames broke out in a home on South Lake Street.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

