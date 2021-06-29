4 arrested in Spring Valley senior facility fire that killed resident, firefighter

District Attorney Thomas Walsh and New York State Fire Prevention and Control officials were expected to detail the arrests and the results of the three-month long investigation at a 3 p.m. press conference Tuesday.
On March 23, 2021, volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd would heroically help rescue over 100 residents of the Evergreen Assisted Living Facility before passing away during rescue operations.
RELATED | Firefighters stage incredible tribute for young son of fallen Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd
A resident of the facility would also perish. Officials did not release the identity of the resident who died, at the request of the victim's family.
The 35-year-old Lloyd, a father to two young boys, had served the Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. His day job was with the cable company Altice.
The flames broke out inside the facility just after 1 a.m., and a portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.
Lloyd rushed into the burning building to rescue residents, and officials believe he became disoriented and could not find his way out.
RELATED | Community honors firefighter killed in Spring Valley assisted living facility blaze
He was one of the first on the scene and transmitted a mayday, but other firefighters were unable to rescue him.
Between 20 and 25 residents were rescued by firefighters from what was described as a chaotic scene, and more than a dozen were taken to area hospitals.
Two other firefighters were injured.
It took more than six hours to get the fire under control, and the facility -- which offered assisted living, nursing home facilities, and continuing care for older adults -- was a total loss.
RELATED | Hundreds bid final farewell to fallen Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd
Denise Kerr, director of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, released a statement after the fire.
"This is an unspeakable tragedy at Evergreen Court Home and our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted. We join the community in mourning the loss of our resident who passed away and pray for the safety of the missing firefighter. We are fully cooperating with all state and local authorities in the investigation of this fire and are conducting our own internal investigation as well. Our staff was truly heroic in evacuating residents who were inside the building as the fire spread, and we are forever grateful to the first responders whose actions undoubtedly saved lives. All 112 residents at Evergreen Court Home are accounted for and have been placed in a new home. We are currently in the process of contacting their families. Anyone who wishes to reach us to inquire about a family member can call 973-378-1997 or email info@evergreencourtalp.com."
Past building violations were described as minor and rectified for subsequent inspections.
