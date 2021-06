4 arrested in Spring Valley senior facility fire that killed resident, firefighter

EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters amassed 242 vehicles, including fire engines and ladders and pumpers, and staged a 40-minute long drive-by at the boy's home.

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Four people have been arrested in connection with a fire at a Spring Valley assisted living facility that claimed the lives of a resident and a firefighter earlier this year.District Attorney Thomas Walsh and New York State Fire Prevention and Control officials were expected to detail the arrests and the results of the three-month long investigation at a 3 p.m. press conference Tuesday.On March 23, 2021, volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd would heroically help rescue over 100 residents of the Evergreen Assisted Living Facility before passing away during rescue operations.A resident of the facility would also perish. Officials did not release the identity of the resident who died, at the request of the victim's family.The 35-year-old Lloyd, a father to two young boys, had served the Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. His day job was with the cable company Altice.The flames broke out inside the facility just after 1 a.m., and a portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.Lloyd rushed into the burning building to rescue residents, and officials believe he became disoriented and could not find his way out.He was one of the first on the scene and transmitted a mayday, but other firefighters were unable to rescue him.Between 20 and 25 residents were rescued by firefighters from what was described as a chaotic scene, and more than a dozen were taken to area hospitals.Two other firefighters were injured.It took more than six hours to get the fire under control, and the facility -- which offered assisted living, nursing home facilities, and continuing care for older adults -- was a total loss.Denise Kerr, director of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, released a statement after the fire.Past building violations were described as minor and rectified for subsequent inspections.----------