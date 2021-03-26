Community honors firefighter killed in Spring Valley assisted living facility blaze

Jared Lloyd, 35, was last heard from when he issued a mayday call early Tuesday from Evergreen Court Home for Adults. He did not make it out of the building as it collapsed.
Lloyd was the father of two boys: Darius, 5, and Logan, who turned 6 Wednesday.
"Jared Lloyd gave his life in service to others," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at a news conference. "He searched as the building burned determined to rescue anyone who may have been trapped. His loss is devastating. There is no other way to put it. But I will tell you this: his loss and his heroism will never be forgotten."
Rockland County Legislator Toney Earl, who lives in and represents District 8 where the tragedy occurred, led the event, joined by Rev. Weldon McWilliams, pastor of First Baptist Church, where Lloyd was a congregant, and others.
Spring Valley Mayor Alan Simon; Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht; Rockland County Executive Ed Day; Spring Valley Police Det. Reginald Anderson, who is also a Deacon at First Baptist; and NAACP Spring Valley President Willie Trotman were also in attendance.
The fire also killed a male resident, who was not identified, and 13 residents were taken to hospitals.
The home housed 112 residents, according to its operator. Parts of the home were three stories high, and Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services Chris Kear said some residents were trapped on floors above the fire.
The operators of the home said in a statement Tuesday that all the survivors had been accounted for and would be placed in a new home.
"This is an unspeakable tragedy at Evergreen Court Home and our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted," the statement read.
Lloyd was among more than 100 volunteer firefighters from departments around the region who responded and worked to shepherd the residents to safety, officials said.
Kear said the investigation into the cause could take some time.
"There's tons of debris there," he said "It's very time consuming and meticulous to go through. And it really has to be thoroughly looked at piece by piece."
Firefighters say they dealth with either a lack of water or very low water pressure.
Lloyd had served the Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. His day job was with the cable company Altice, which put out a statement saying he will be missed.
A GoFundMe has also been started for Lloyd and his family.
