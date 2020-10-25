Man steals police cruiser, leads officers on wild chase from New Jersey to NYC, police say

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey is accused of stealing a police car and leading officers on a wild chase overnight Sunday morning.

The chase started in Bayonne just before midnight when authorities responded to 12th Street and Broadway for a crash.

While police were investigating the incident, an officer parked his police car at 13th and Broadway to divert traffic from the scene of the crash. When the officer returned to his vehicle, he realized it had been stolen.

ALSO READ | Man accused of torching his old apartment during standoff

The driver, identified as Frank Suarez, then allegedly led officers over the Goethals Bridge and then headed into Brooklyn on the Verrazzano Bridge.

He eventually crashed into a parked car at 23rd Street and 5th Avenue in Greenwood Heights. Video from Citizen app shows where the chase ended.

Suarez was taken into custody without incident. He will be taken back to Bayonne to face multiple charges.

The Bayonne Police Department released the following statement:

"The Bayonne Police Department would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the agencies that helped bring this unfortunate incident to a safe and successful resolution."

ALSO READ | NYPD confiscates then returns PPE handed out to voters in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

The incident happened at an early voting poll site at the Miccio Center in Red Hook, Brooklyn.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bayonnebrooklynstaten islandcar crashpolice chasenypdverrazano bridgegoethals bridgestolen car
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD confiscates then returns PPE handed out to voters
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
AOC to join voters on day 2 of early voting in NY
Pence to keep up travel despite contact with COVID-infected aides
COVID Updates: Russia falling behind on vaccine trials
Rapper Offset detained in Beverly Hills while on Instagram Live
Tropical Storm Zeta forms, remnants could impact NYC area
Show More
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes 1st Black U.S. prelate
Teen sues Florida school district over his Trump elephant
Longtime NYC barbershop closing due to the pandemic
Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
Dad's Zoom Halloween costume for his daughter is scary good
More TOP STORIES News