Man steals police cruiser, leads officers on wild chase from New Jersey to NYC, police say

The chase started in Bayonne just before midnight when authorities responded to 12th Street and Broadway for a crash.
While police were investigating the incident, an officer parked his police car at 13th and Broadway to divert traffic from the scene of the crash. When the officer returned to his vehicle, he realized it had been stolen.
The driver, identified as Frank Suarez, then allegedly led officers over the Goethals Bridge and then headed into Brooklyn on the Verrazzano Bridge.
He eventually crashed into a parked car at 23rd Street and 5th Avenue in Greenwood Heights. Video from Citizen app shows where the chase ended.
Suarez was taken into custody without incident. He will be taken back to Bayonne to face multiple charges.
The Bayonne Police Department released the following statement:
"The Bayonne Police Department would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the agencies that helped bring this unfortunate incident to a safe and successful resolution."
