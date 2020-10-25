Man steals police cruiser, leads officers on wild chase from New Jersey to NYC, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7330359" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The incident happened at an early voting poll site at the Miccio Center in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey is accused of stealing a police car and leading officers on a wild chase overnight Sunday morning.The chase started in Bayonne just before midnight when authorities responded to 12th Street and Broadway for a crash.While police were investigating the incident, an officer parked his police car at 13th and Broadway to divert traffic from the scene of the crash. When the officer returned to his vehicle, he realized it had been stolen.The driver, identified as Frank Suarez, then allegedly led officers over the Goethals Bridge and then headed into Brooklyn on the Verrazzano Bridge.He eventually crashed into a parked car at 23rd Street and 5th Avenue in Greenwood Heights. Video from Citizen app shows where the chase ended.Suarez was taken into custody without incident. He will be taken back to Bayonne to face multiple charges.The Bayonne Police Department released the following statement:----------