NYPD confiscates then returns PPE handed out to voters in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- PPE that was being handed out to early voters Saturday in Brooklyn was confiscated but later returned by the NYPD.

The incident happened at an early voting poll site at the Miccio Center in Red Hook.


Community groups that handed out the PPE, hand sanitizer, COVID-19 printed materials and voter information were told they were too close to the polling location.

After some back and forth, the PPE and literature were returned.


Brooklyn Council Member Carlos Menchaca, community leaders, community advocates held a press conference Sunday in Red Hook to call attention to the incident. The community groups involved want assurances from NYPD officials that it won't happen again.

"We need election protection and under no circumstances allow voter suppression or intimidation by police actions," Menchaca said in a statement. "The incident, captured on camera, has brought to light the need for immediate action, clarity and new training during this tense election season. New Yorkers have the right to film enforcement interactions."

The NYPD responded by saying that they "acted at the request of the NYC Board of Elections/polling place personnel who control polling places."

"The group present was blaring loud music within ten feet of the door and refused the request of New York Election Officials to move an appropriate distance," authorities said. "Police were asked to assist and did."

No summonses were given and no arrests were made.

