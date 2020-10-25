vote 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to join voters on 2nd day of New York early voting

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With nine days left until the November elections, thousands of New Yorkers took advantage of voting early for the first time ever in a presidential election.

Long lines were formed at voting locations across New York all day Saturday, while many others are expected to cast their votes Sunday.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will join voters in Parkchester, Bronx later Sunday morning. She will then move into some other community events in the borough.

Some in line said lines were so long Saturday they decided to come out on day two as early as 6:30 a.m. to wait until the site opened at 10 a.m.

On the Upper West Side, a long line of voters wrapped around the Starbucks building waiting to vote on 63rd and Broadway.

RELATED: New York officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

More than 93,000 voters turned out to the polls on the first day of early voting in New York City.

Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center opened to voters for the first time ever. Lines there were long and voters were told it could be a three or four-hour wait.
EMBED More News Videos

Early voters line up outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.


60,000 people are expected to cast a vote there over the next week.

In locations from Queens to Brooklyn, lines wrapped around corners and some waited hours to cast their vote. There are about 12 million voters in New York state and more than two-thirds are expected to turn out for this election.

Early voting lasts until Nov. 1.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.

RELATED: New York early voting: What you need to know

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkvotingnew york city politicsabc7ny instagramelection dayvote 2020new york state politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpvice president joe bidennew york votes
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Lines stretch for blocks as New Yorkers begin early voting
The Countdown: Trump, Biden running out of time to sway undecided voters
Early voting in NY: What you need to know
ABC News answers your election questions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Russia falling behind on vaccine trials
Tropical Storm Zeta forms, remnants could impact NYC area
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes 1st Black U.S. prelate
Longtime NYC barbershop closing due to the pandemic
2 dead, at least 7 injured in New Jersey apartment fire
Surging COVID cases color White House race in closing days
Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
Man accused of torching his old apartment during standoff
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
Man rescued after sidewalk collapses in the Bronx
Subway shove suspect facing other charges, incident under investigation
More TOP STORIES News