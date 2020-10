Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to join voters on 2nd day of New York early voting

EMBED >More News Videos Early voters line up outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With nine days left until the November elections, thousands of New Yorkers took advantage of voting early for the first time ever in a presidential election. Long lines were formed at voting locations across New York all day Saturday , while many others are expected to cast their votes Sunday.Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will join voters in Parkchester, Bronx later Sunday morning. She will then move into some other community events in the borough.Some in line said lines were so long Saturday they decided to come out on day two as early as 6:30 a.m. to wait until the site opened at 10 a.m.On the Upper West Side, a long line of voters wrapped around the Starbucks building waiting to vote on 63rd and Broadway.More than 93,000 voters turned out to the polls on the first day of early voting in New York City.Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center opened to voters for the first time ever. Lines there were long and voters were told it could be a three or four-hour wait.60,000 people are expected to cast a vote there over the next week.In locations from Queens to Brooklyn, lines wrapped around corners and some waited hours to cast their vote. There are about 12 million voters in New York state and more than two-thirds are expected to turn out for this election.Early voting lasts until Nov. 1. CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.