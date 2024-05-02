Extra Time: From chaos to crackdown, police clear out protesters at NYC colleges

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have breaking details on arrests made at Fordham University Lincoln Center amid protests on campus, plus some ways to protect the most vulnerable from fraud.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have breaking details on arrests made at Fordham University Lincoln Center amid protests on campus, plus some ways to protect the most vulnerable from fraud.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have breaking details on arrests made at Fordham University Lincoln Center amid protests on campus, plus some ways to protect the most vulnerable from fraud.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have breaking details on arrests made at Fordham University Lincoln Center amid protests on campus, plus some ways to protect the most vulnerable from fraud.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have breaking details on arrests made at Fordham University Lincoln Center amid protests on campus, plus some ways to protect the most vulnerable from fraud.

There was serious drama at Fordham University's Upper West Side campus where hundreds of students had been following the example of their peers at other schools.

A few dozen demonstrators had erected tents inside a school building, and many more took their protest to the streets.

On Wednesday evening, officers moved in and cleared the encampment, making 15 arrests.

It comes after officers arrested nearly 300 people in total at City College and Columbia University Tuesday night.

Eyewitness News has team coverage of the campus protests.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

FBI warns of fraud targeting seniors

There's a new warning from the FBI. More and more seniors are losing their life savings to clever con-artists.

Americans over 60 had roughly $3.5 billion stolen in fraudulent schemes last year. That's up 11% from just two years ago, according to the FBI's Elder Fraud Report.

Amy Nofziger is the Director of Victim Support at the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Social media's impact mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as we look into mental health issues, we take a closer look at the current generation of college students. They are the first to be raised in era of smart phones.

Researchers have been examining the impact of social media on their development - spoiler alert - it hasn't been good.

Joining us with more is Professor Michelle Burke from the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.