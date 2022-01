White House to make 400M non-surgical N95 masks available to Americans for free

EMBED >More News Videos President Biden announced a plan on Tuesday to distribute 500 million free at-home rapid tests to Americans beginning in January along with more COVID fighting strategy.

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Biden administration will make 400 million non-surgical N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile available to Americans for free, a White House official said Tuesday."N95 masks will be available for the public to pick up at tens of thousands of local pharmacies, as well as at thousands of community health centers across the country," said the official. "The Administration is starting to ship masks at the end of this week, and masks will start to be available at pharmacies and community health centers late next week. The program will be fully up and running by early February."The deployment of protective masks by the Biden administration follows the CDC's most recent mask update A White House official released the following statement: