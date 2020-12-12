Friday marks one year since brutal murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors

By Eyewitness News

(Conrad MacKethan)

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Friday marked one year since Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors was murdered in Morningside Park.

Barnard's president wrote a letter to students and staff lamenting that no gathering could be held to commemorate Majors, because of COVID restrictions but says Friday is a day to celebrate the life of the talented young woman.

Over the summer, a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to 18 months in custody after pleading guilty to the robbery that led to Majors' death.

Two other teens are charged as adults with murder and robbery.

