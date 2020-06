Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect due in family court with remote appearance in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be a remote appearance in family court Wednesday for the 13-year-old boy charged in the stabbing death of a Barnard College freshman.Eyewitness News has learned he may enter a plea.Tessa Majors was fatally stabbed during a mugging last December in Morningside Park.Majors suffered multiple stab wounds before limping up a flight of stairs. Her final words were, "Help me, I'm being robbed."Two 14-year-old boys, Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, are charged as adults.Their cases are pending.----------