Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect due in family court with remote appearance in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be a remote appearance in family court Wednesday for the 13-year-old boy charged in the stabbing death of a Barnard College freshman.
Eyewitness News has learned he may enter a plea.
Tessa Majors was fatally stabbed during a mugging last December in Morningside Park.
Majors suffered multiple stab wounds before limping up a flight of stairs. Her final words were, "Help me, I'm being robbed."
Two 14-year-old boys, Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, are charged as adults.
Their cases are pending.
