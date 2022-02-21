2 men steal nearly $50K in goods in string of NYC Fridge No More burglaries

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11580215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports from Queens where a man was stabbed in the latest incidence of violence inside the subway system.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men believed responsible for at least 10 overnight burglaries at Fridge No More locations across New York City dating back to mid December of 2021.The crime spree began on Friday, December 17, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. at the location on East 23rd Street in Manhattan.Authorities say the two men made off with three Aarow Bikes and batteries, three MacBook Airs, an iPad and a Zoom Bike valued at a total of $10,600.That same night, the men also struck a Fridge No More on Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, stealing three Ninebot scooters valued at a total of $3,000.Police say between December 28 and January 29, the same men hit the following locations in a similar manner:--885 Grand Street, stealing three Ninebot scooters, one Aero Bike, two e-bike batteries and an Apple laptop valued at a total of $3,720.--103 Norfolk Street, stealing three electric bikes and a MacBook Airs valued at a total of $8,700.--885 Grand Street, stealing two scooters, an e-bike and an Apple notebook valued at a total of $4,500.--76 North 4th Street, stealing an Espin e-bike, two Arrow Bikes, a Zebra charger and a MacBook valued at a total of $5,731.--45-02 11th Street, stealing a MacBook valued at $1,000.--52-22 Roosevelt Avenue, stealing two MacBook Air, an iPad Air, a I-Home Speaker and two e-bike batteries valued at a total of $1,700.--31-12 38 Avenue, stealing two scooters, two MacBooks, an iPad and a Ninebot scooter valued at a total of $4,850.-- 60 Freeman Street, stealing an iPad, a MacBook Air and an e-bike valued at $5,000.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------