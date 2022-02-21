2 men steal nearly $50K in goods in string of NYC Fridge No More burglaries

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men believed responsible for at least 10 overnight burglaries at Fridge No More locations across New York City dating back to mid December of 2021.

The crime spree began on Friday, December 17, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. at the location on East 23rd Street in Manhattan.

Authorities say the two men made off with three Aarow Bikes and batteries, three MacBook Airs, an iPad and a Zoom Bike valued at a total of $10,600.

That same night, the men also struck a Fridge No More on Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, stealing three Ninebot scooters valued at a total of $3,000.

Police say between December 28 and January 29, the same men hit the following locations in a similar manner:
--885 Grand Street, stealing three Ninebot scooters, one Aero Bike, two e-bike batteries and an Apple laptop valued at a total of $3,720.
--103 Norfolk Street, stealing three electric bikes and a MacBook Airs valued at a total of $8,700.
--885 Grand Street, stealing two scooters, an e-bike and an Apple notebook valued at a total of $4,500.
--76 North 4th Street, stealing an Espin e-bike, two Arrow Bikes, a Zebra charger and a MacBook valued at a total of $5,731.
--45-02 11th Street, stealing a MacBook valued at $1,000.
--52-22 Roosevelt Avenue, stealing two MacBook Air, an iPad Air, a I-Home Speaker and two e-bike batteries valued at a total of $1,700.
--31-12 38 Avenue, stealing two scooters, two MacBooks, an iPad and a Ninebot scooter valued at a total of $4,850.
-- 60 Freeman Street, stealing an iPad, a MacBook Air and an e-bike valued at $5,000.


Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

RELATED | Man stabbed inside subway station during attempted robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports from Queens where a man was stabbed in the latest incidence of violence inside the subway system.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanqueensburglarytheft
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rescue workers save person stranded at base of waterfall in New Jersey
Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
Pedestrian's leg severed in hit and run; Officers apply tourniquets
COVID Updates: CDC could update mask guidance this week
Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Unvaccinated people still account for most COVID deaths
Show More
AccuWeather: Milder with early clouds, late sun
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
As mandates are lifted, high-risk & disabled Americans feel forgotten
Kindness earns 11-year-old Kid of the Year honors
SUNY Potsdam student found shot to death near campus
More TOP STORIES News