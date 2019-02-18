Friends, family say goodbye to fallen NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen

New York City police officers will say goodbye to one of their own at the wake for Det. Brian Simonsen.

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) --
New York City police officers will join loved ones to say goodbye to one of their own at the wake for Det. Brian Simonsen this week.

While a memorial dedicated to the 42-year-old veteran detective grows outside the 102nd Precinct in Queens, friends and family will gather on Long Island to say goodbye.

Simonsen, a 19-year veteran, was killed last week by friendly fire while responding to a robbery at a T-Mobile store.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said there is an internal review underway, and they are looking at the more than 40 gunshots that were fired by seven different officers that night.

Simonsen's wake will be held Monday and Tuesday night at Saint Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays.

Friends and family will also gather there Wednesday morning for his funeral service.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery that led to Simonsen's death.

Christopher Ransom, 27, was arraigned Friday from his hospital bed on charges of murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, menacing and robbery. He pleaded not guilty.

Jagger Freeman, 25, was arraigned Sunday on charges of murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police believe he acted as the lookout in the robbery.

