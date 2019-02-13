Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --The suspect allegedly involved in the robbery of a Queens T-Mobile store that led to the friendly fire death of an NYPD detective is described by police as a career criminal.
Detective Brian Simonsen and Sergeant Matthew Gorman responded to an armed robbery in progress near Atlantic Avenue and 121st Street in Richmond Hill around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Ransom, was apparently seen taking two employees into the back of the store.
After the pair entered the store and confronted Ransom, shots were fired. Simonsen was killed, while Gorman was wounded.
Authorities later said the investigation revealed that Ransom had a fake weapon.
"With the suspect advancing toward them, the officers discharge their weapons and retreated out of the store," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. "Make no mistake about it, friendly fire aside, it's because of the actions of the suspect that Detective Simonsen is dead."
Ransom was wounded and is listed in stable condition.
Police say he has eight prior arrests dating back to December 2010. They include petit larceny, grand larceny, criminal impersonation of a police officer, violating an order of protection, and fare evasion. He has never served time in the state prison system.
Early Wednesday morning, police said that they are investigating if Ransom is the same gunman captured in surveillance video robbing another cell phone store in South Jamaica back on January 19.
Residents in the Crown Heights neighborhood where Ransom was raised described him as a bright young man with a penchant for pranks, some of them involving police confrontations and many of them captured on video.
One man who knows him believes he was staging a prank Tuesday when the police intervened.
Two local community leaders led a moment of silence outside the home of Ransom's mother after meeting with her for nearly an hour.
They answered questions but offered little insight into the suspect's state of mind or motivation.
The mother, identified by them as 77-year-old Gloria Ransom, has not spoken to her son in over a year, although they are not estranged.
They say she has not spoken to him since the shooting and has not gone to the hospital because she is in frail health.
The spokesmen expressed condolences to the family of the detective and reminded reporters that Ransom is "innocent until proven guilty."
