Funeral service planned for manager killed in West Hempstead Stop & Shop shooting

The viewing for Ray Wishropp will be held on Tuesday, April 27 in New Hyde Park, and his funeral will be held Wednesday.
Wishropp was killed and two other workers injured during a shooting at a Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead.
Nassau County authorities say 31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson showed up for work Tuesday and went straight to an office on the second floor, shooting two workers with "a small handgun."
He then went to a second office where he shot and killed Wishropp.
The 49-year-old leaves behind seven kids.
Wilson was arrested and arraigned on one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.
Stop & Shop will help pay for the funeral and says it's donated half a million dollars to launch a fund for those affected by the tragedy.
