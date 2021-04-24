Funeral service planned for manager killed in West Hempstead Stop & Shop shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Supermarket shooting suspect charged with 2nd degree murder

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Funeral services have been planned for a Long Island Stop & Shop manager who was gunned down in his office on Tuesday.

The viewing for Ray Wishropp will be held on Tuesday, April 27 in New Hyde Park, and his funeral will be held Wednesday.

Wishropp was killed and two other workers injured during a shooting at a Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead.
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on a deadly shooting at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead on Tuesday.



Nassau County authorities say 31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson showed up for work Tuesday and went straight to an office on the second floor, shooting two workers with "a small handgun."

He then went to a second office where he shot and killed Wishropp.

The 49-year-old leaves behind seven kids.

Wilson was arrested and arraigned on one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.
EMBED More News Videos

31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who authorities say has a history of mental illness, was arraigned this morning.



Stop & Shop will help pay for the funeral and says it's donated half a million dollars to launch a fund for those affected by the tragedy.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countywest hempsteadnew yorkdeadly shootingshootingsupermarketman killedgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by white co-workers
Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car accident
Eyewitness News mourns engineer Erik Paulsen
NYPD lieutenant dragged, injured during car stop in Brooklyn
The Countdown: President Biden's bold plans and biggest challenges
Sons of federal judge killed in hit-and-run remember mother as 'inspiration'
Show More
New Jersey BLM mural filled with vibrancy, boldness and hope
Yang fires back after shock jocks make light of Asian hate crimes
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
Mom charged with murder after 6-week-old twins found dead in home
AccuWeather: Warmer blend
More TOP STORIES News