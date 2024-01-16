G train could shut down for 6 weeks this summer for subway signal improvements

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- G-train riders could face some commuting headaches this summer when the MTA shuts down the line for upgrades.

The MTA plans to tear out and replace the century-old train control systems that now power the G line -- part of a multi-billion dollar effort to computerize the signal system.

The agency said the project to improve the signal system is important because the system is what provides instructions to trains so they know when they can and can't move and how fast they should move.

The system also helps keep trains spaced at safe distances to help make sure they can't move in ways that will put people in danger.

The MTA has proposed dates of three sets of 24-hour, seven-day disruptions over six weeks of the summer.

The dates, which are not finalized, include:

-June 28-July 5: No service between Court Square and Greenpoint Avenue

-July 5-Aug. 12: No service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand

-Aug. 12-Sept. 2: No service between Bedford-Nostrand and Hoyt-Schemerhorn

A spokesperson for the MTA release the following statement:

"The MTA is full speed ahead in the rollout of Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) that will expand modern signaling and decrease headways throughout the transit system. We look forward to continuing engagement with communities across the G line to ensure CBTC installation is delivered efficiently with as little disruption to service as possible."

