62-year-old man hit with bat, stabbed and slashed on NYC street in gang assault

Police are hoping that video will lead to arrests.
It happened on West 44th Street just after 5:30 a.m. Authorities say the victim was walking when one of the youths asked, "What are you looking at?" sparking an argument and the eventual attack.
The video shows one of the suspects approach the man from behind and hit him with what appears to be a bat or large piece of wood.
Raw video:
Then, as the man lies on the ground, six additional males approach, stabbing and slashing him multiple times before fleeing on foot.
The victim suffered stab and slash wounds to his body, head, and nose and was transported by EMS in critical condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was stabilized.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
