Gas main leak prompts early dismissal for Queens high school

Darla Miles reports on the gas leak at a construction site in Rockaway Park, Queens.

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A gas leak at a construction site in Queens caused one school in the area to dismiss students early after some reported feeling sick.

It happened at 8:45 a.m. at Beach 108th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Rockaway Park. Authorities say workers struck the eight-inch main at the site of a future hotel.

Students at nearby Waterside School for Leadership and Waterside Children's Studio School stayed in place after officials from the FDNY and EMS said it was safe, while Martin De Porres Catholic High School decided to give students an early dismissal as a precaution.

The Department of Education said there was no need for an evacuation.

The FDNY said 32 patients were assessed by EMS, and five were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One child who suffers from asthma hospitalized due to difficulty breathing.

The gas main is now capped.

