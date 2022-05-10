NY, NJ motorists feel the pain amid gas price surge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11830690" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports surveillance and cell phone video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the driver accelerating, pinning the woman.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Motorists are facing another day of record high gas prices in the Tri-State area.And that is stretching people's budgets, even as inflation drives up prices on things like food and clothing.Nationwide, the average price of gasoline surged overnight another five cents to $4.37 a gallon.But on Manhattan's West Side, we are now over $6.00 a gallon.Across New York State the average price for regular is $4.59 a gallon.And there's not much relief across the Hudson River in New Jersey, where the average is just 10 cents cheaper.Drivers on the New Jersey Turnpike are paying higher prices than other parts of the country.Meantime, Connecticut's average price is $4.35 a gallon after Governor Ned Lamont suspended the 25 cent per gallon gas tax.Analysts say increasing demand as we approach summer, along with concern about less Russian oil entering the market, is fueling this latest surge.Drivers have no choice but to adjust."I drive my motorcycle a lot more than I used to," said Bobby Cupparo. "It's like ten dollars to fill the whole thing. I think gas prices are out of control, of course.""Very high and very unreasonable these days," motorist Sangwon Yun told Eyewitness News."The market has been fluctuating, and the variations in the markets have never been as great as they have been in the last month in half," said Sal Risalvato of the NJ Gasoline Automotive Association.And this may not be the end.China has been on COVID lockdown, and analysts worry as that nation's economy reopens, demand for gasoline will only increase.----------