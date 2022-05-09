Mother critically injured in stolen dump truck hit and run in Queens

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on 120th Avenue in South Jamaica.
Police say the driver of a stolen dump truck tried to make a U-turn on a dead-end street and started to slam into parked cars.
"He hit this white BMW. He hit about three, four times," said eyewitness Sharon Brown. "The owners of the car came out. They were trying to stop him. He was still in motion."
One woman walked toward the truck attempting to stop him.
Surveillance and cell phone video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the driver then stepping on the gas.
The truck hits a parked SUV, which slams into another car, pinning the 48-year-old mother in between.
The woman's daughter then screamed for help as the driver took off, leaving the mother struggling for her life.
She is now in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital.
Police found the stolen truck about a mile from the scene, in front of a church.
It had significant front-end damage.
Surveillance footage shows the driver calmly abandoning the vehicle.
Police say the truck was stolen from a construction company.
The investigation is ongoing.
This hit-and-run happened just days after Mayor Eric Adams announced a crackdown on reckless drivers in response to a spike in pedestrian accidents.
