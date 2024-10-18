Hit-and-run involving box truck leaves pedestrian in critical condition in Bushwick: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to Dekalb Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick at just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a vehicle.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white box truck was traveling eastbound on Dekalb Avenue when it struck a male pedestrian.

The victim, of unknown age, was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The white box truck did not remain on scene.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

