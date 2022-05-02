Traffic

Vision Zero: New graphic billboards across NYC will urge drivers to slow down

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New Yorkers will be soon see graphic billboards about road safety and the dangers of speeding in the city's most dangerous neighborhoods for pedestrians.

It's part of New York City's ongoing Vision Zero campaign and warns drivers that "Speeding ruins lives. Slow down."

The eye catching safety campaign is being unveiled in East New York, Brooklyn, but will also target areas include Bushwick and Canarsie in Brooklyn, Jamaica in Queens, Harlem and Washington Heights in Manhattan, and Hunts Point in the South Bronx.

The plan includes 18 highway billboards and posters on buses and gas stations across the city.

It is the city's latest attempt to curb the increasing rate of pedestrian deaths around the city.

Officials say 64 pedestrians have been killed this year through April 26, compared to 61 for the same period last year.

As part of Mayor Eric Adams' $904 million investment in the Streets Master Plan, crews will be implementing hundreds of similar projects across the five boroughs this year, including: safer pedestrian crossings, pedestrian islands, dedicated turn lanes and raised crosswalks.

