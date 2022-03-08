Pain at the Pump: 7 tips to save money at the gas station

On Tuesday, the same day President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, AAA reported the national average at $4.17 per gallon.
It's $4.35 on Long Island and $4.27 in New Jersey, but the highest is in New York City, at an average of $4.39 -- poised to break the all-time high of $4.41.
So how can you pare down the price at the pump? 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has 7 tips.
AAA's Robert Sinclair says to save gas, drivers should take their foot off the gas.
"We are in record setting territory," he said. "Slow down, it saves gasoline."
The faster you go, the worse your gas mileage is.
"There really is a difference between the amount of fuel you burn at 65 mph on a steady flat road than the fuel you burn at 80 mph," said John Voelcker, contributing editor at Car and Driver Magazine.
We asked both for their top tips to save gas, and they advised the next change is the way you drive.
Drive gently by slowly pushing the gas pedal.
"Drive as though there is an egg between your foot and accelerator," Voelcker said.
Next, look down at your wheels.
"Pump up your tires," Sinclair said. "Make sure your tires are properly inflated, probably 30% of the energy that an engine produces is to overcome the rolling resistance of the tires."
A lot of us are driving around on under-inflated tires -- think about it like a bike with a flat uses a lot more energy.
Check what your tires should be by opening the driver door and looking for the PSI sticker.
Next, lighten the load. Take heavy items out of your car, like shovels and sandbags for snow emergencies.
If you know you're going to be stopped at a light or railroad crossing for more than 60 seconds, cut the engine.
If you're going down a hill, try to coast. And try to combine your commute with errands.
Plus, now that many people are returning to work, carpool. Sharing rides will save your wallet.
"For a lot of folks around the country, this is a very, very painful time," Sinclair said. "Just hope that it ends soon."
