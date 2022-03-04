Want to quit your job? Expert offers tips amid Great Resignation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11549813" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda has more as millions are experiencing sticker shock after seeing gas and electric bills that doubled or even tripled, but why the spike in power prices?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Recent data shows 40 million Americans left their jobs voluntarily last year as record numbers of employees reevaluated how they want to work.It actually has a name now and is called the Great Resignation.Ashley Stahl is a career expert with SoFi."Yeah the Great Resignation, which was coined by a professor, and makes a lot of sense...we are seeing record numbers of quits, the most in two decades," Stahl said.Research by job sites like Indeed shows people are seeking more flexibility, less commuting, more time with family and a better mindset."A whopping 92% said the pandemic made them feel like life is too short to stay in a job they are not lit up about," Stahl said.And of course, salary was a key factor in quitting."Twenty-four percent of Americans believe that changing jobs is the best way to get an increase in pay," Stahl said.Employers are now addressing why the burnout is happening and looking at root causes to keep talent.Employees say burnout reasons include lack of control or resources to do their jobs.They also feel they are charged with unrealistic expectations. Plus, loyal workers are doing double the workload for quitters."With the amount of rapid turnover, we're seeing a lot of people two people's jobs, not just one," Stahl said.Another top reason for resigning is feeling disrespected by a superior."Dysfunctional dynamics in the workplace, corporate politics, people don't leave jobs, people leave bosses," Stahl said.But before you say goodbye, Stahl advises to examine if you are exhausting all options at your current job first.See if they're offering career improvement like free tuition and talk to your boss about advancement opportunities.If the way up is blocked and you decide to head out instead, Stahl has the following advice:"Don't give notice until you've signed a new job offer, things move until they're signed, sealed and delivered," she said.Stahl advises her clients at SoFi to give at least two weeks' notice, provide status reports on any ongoing projects, offer to train replacements, and don't burn bridges -- leave on a good note with a short resignation note.----------