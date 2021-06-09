Gas station attendant stabbed in chest after fight with customer in New Jersey, police say

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gas station attendant in New Jersey was stabbed in the chest after a dispute with a customer.

The incident was reported at the Speedway gas station on Route 17 just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A dispute between the attendant and a customer turned into a physical altercation.

At some point, police say the customer pulled out a knife and stabbed the attendant in the chest.



The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken into custody at the scene and was arrested. He was taken to a medial center for a medical issue.

The reason for the initial dispute was not yet known.

The identities of both the suspect and victim were not yet released.

