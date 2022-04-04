Long Island man arrested with ghost guns after accidentally shooting self: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11705170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia's fixation with capturing the key port city of Mariupol allowed his troops to make gains elsewhere.

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A man from Long Island was arrested for allegedly having two so-called "ghost guns" after he accidentally shot himself, police said.The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Saturday at a home on Philips Road in Massapequa.Police responded to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and arriving officers located 21-year-old Gerald Gilraine with an injury to his left hand.A Nassau County police ambulance transported him to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.After a thorough investigation, detectives recovered two 3-D printers, two ghost guns, one assault weapon, ammunition, and assorted gun parts.Ghost guns are illegal and assembled from various parts of other guns that can't be traced.Gilraine was placed into custody without incident.He is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, criminal possession of a weapon (ammunition feeding device), manufacture of machine gun, and criminal possession of a weapon (assault weapon).