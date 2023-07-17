Gilgo Beach murders: Police investigating unsolved murders in NYC for potential ties

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann has been described as a "demon" and an "ogre". Rhiannon Ally has details.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police throughout New York are interested in whether they might be able to tie murder suspect Rex Heuermann to victims beyond Gilgo Beach.

Detectives are now checking to see if his DNA or behavior fit unsolved murders and missing persons cases in New York City, an NYPD official told ABC News.

Additionally, the 59-year-old Heuermann's DNA has been entered into a statewide database, available to all law enforcement agencies in New York.

Police remain at the Massapequa Park home searching for clues. They also searched a storage unit bin nearby Amityville as they try to solidify the case involving the three first degree murder charges and see if they can tie him to the six other Gilgo victims.

Gilgo Beach became the focal point of the long-stalled investigation into the discovery of 11 sets of remains, including that of a toddler, all discarded along the parkway that cuts the length of a thin strip of white sand, dirt, brambles and marshes known as Jones Beach Island.

The toddler and three other victims have yet to be identified. All 10 adult victims, including the toddler's mother, were sex workers, police said.

But investigators say the suspect Heuermann might not be responsible for all of the deaths.

He has so far only been accused of killing three, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, who were reported missing in 2010.

He is also the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman who disappeared three years earlier, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Those four victims have become known as the "Gilgo Four."

Investigators point out that all four cases shared a number of similarities, including that all of the women had contacted shortly before their disappearances with a person using a "burner" cellphone. Cellphone data in particular played a big role in the probe.

Back in January, federal investigators who were tailing Heuermann recovered a pizza box he had thrown in the garbage in Midtown, Manhattan. A swab of his DNA from that pizza crust was tested and found to be a match with a hair that was discovered on one of the victims.

Heuermann says he is innocent, according to his lawyer.

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.)

