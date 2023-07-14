Neighbors spoke to Eyewitness News Reporter Kristin Thorne about the arrest of a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders.

What we know about the suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- The arrest of a suspect in the murders at Gilgo Beach shocked neighbors in Massapequa Park.

They woke up to news and published reports just after 6 a.m. Friday that someone was in police custody.

"I don't know him, but I got a text this morning at 6:15 that they found the suspect for the murders," said Richard Harmon, a neighbor.

He said his daughter said the man had a troubled past in school. She said, "I went to school with him, we rode the bus together, if it was that person he was a drug addict in high school," Harmon went on to say, "It's a shocker, it's a real eye-opener. 21 years, this is the worst case I've ever seen."

"It's definitely something that it breaks you up," he said.

Harmon wasn't the only one thinking about the victims'. Some thought this day would never come.

"For a while no, only recently, I want to give a shout-out to Rodney Harrison our police commissioner, he's really doing a great job, releasing the Megan Waterman information, the Shannan Gilbert call," said Michael McManus, a podcaster of "Movies by McManus" and a citizen investigator. "I'm happy for the families, shocked, but I guess we have to see how it plays out."

