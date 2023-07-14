Gilgo Beach Murders: Large police operation in Massapequa Park, person in custody

A large police investigation is ongoing in Massapequa Park, apparently connected to the Gilgo Beach murders. One person is in custody.

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A large police operation in Massapequa Park began in the early morning hours Friday in connection to the ongoing Gilgo Beach investigation.

One person is in custody, but that person's connection to the decades-old spree of unsolved murders was not immediately disclosed.

Suffolk, Nassau, and New York State Police are all investigating.

The investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders started more than a decade ago when Suffolk County Police officers discovered the body of Melissa Barthelemy along Ocean Parkway while searching for another missing woman, Shannon Gilbert. Gilbert's death was eventually deemed not connected to the cases, despite opposition from her family.

The remains of 10 people were found in 2010 and 2011 in the weedy sections off Ocean Parkway near Jones Beach. At the time, police said half of the identified victims worked as prostitutes.

