Action News learned on Wednesday that the suspected Long Island serial killer has possible ties to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer may have ties to Atlantic City: investigators

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities said Wednesday that the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer has possible ties to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Investigators believe New York architect Rex Heuermann killed three women, and he is suspected of having killed a fourth.

Heuermann, 59, has been charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, whose bodies were found covered in burlap along Ocean Parkway on Long Island's South Shore in December 2010.

He was also named the "prime suspect" in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, a fourth woman discovered in the same spot, police said.

Officials now say their investigation includes interviews with incarcerated sex workers.

Authorities are also looking into possible ties to Atlantic City, including past investigations involving sex workers.

Heuermann's wife also filed for divorce on Wednesday.

Asa Ellerup filed the complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court. Her attorney, Robert Macedonio, declined any additional comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

