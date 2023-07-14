A large police operation in Massapequa Park began in the early morning hours Friday in connection with the ongoing Gilgo Beach investigation. Kristin Thorne reports.

Gilgo Beach murders: How investigators tracked down the suspect now in custody

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

The suspect was taken into custody in Massapequa late Thursday and investigators were at a home connected to the case on Friday.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

The suspect was caught by utilizing the type of communication analytics only available to federal law enforcement.

Bringing in the FBI became a key moment in the investigation, as only federal law enforcement has the technology and resources to crunch the amount of telephone records that zeroed in on the suspect and his Massapequa Park address.

Assistance from outside law enforcement was initially resisted by the previous leadership of the Suffolk County Police Department.

The suspect has been on law enforcement's radar for months and has recently been under surveillance.

He is connected to the four bodies found wrapped in burlap along Ocean Parkway, three miles from where sex worker Shannan Gilbert was last seen alive, whose death is not connected to the Gilgo Beach pattern.

The "Gilgo Four" were identified by DNA as Maureen Brainard Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello.

All were in their 20s and working as escorts, and were all located within a quarter mile of one another near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

They were among a total of 11 sets of human remains which were discovered strewn along the highway in 2010 and 2011.

The suspect is not connected to the other deaths, indicating law enforcement now favors the theory of multiple killers.

