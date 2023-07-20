Gilgo Beach Murders: Suspect Rex Heuermann's wife files for divorce

Derick Waller has more on the investigation into the Gilgo Beach murder suspect.

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- The wife of the suspected Gilgo Beach murderer Rex Heuermann has now filed for divorce.

Until his arrest last week, prosecutors say Heuermann was living a double life -- using burner phones and anonymous email accounts to arrange sex and search for child pornography while raising a daughter and step-son and commuting into New York City for work.

On Wednesday, Heuermann's wife filed for divorce in Suffolk County Supreme Court. The docket states that the divorce will be "uncontested."

It comes as investigators continue to expand their search for evidence while continuing to search his Massapequa Park home, a week after his arrest.

Heuermann is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello and leaving their remains along a remote stretch of beach highway. He is also considered the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Investigators on the Gilgo Beach murders cold case caught serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann by revisiting an old clue: pizza crust.

As for the case, officials on Wednesday said the investigation into Heuermann includes interviews with incarcerated sex workers.

Investigators have been talking to the sex workers about possible interactions with the suspect as authorities work to develop a more complete picture of his movements and methods.

Two sex workers currently in Suffolk County Jail had prior contact with Heuermann and have audio recordings of him, according to the sheriff's office.

The two interacted with him through various social media platforms.

"He had reached out to them for sex," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said. "They had took the calls but fortunately, they did not meet with him."

Investigators are also talking to other sex workers in Suffolk County Jail, seeking anyone else who interacted with Heuermann in the past. That could expand to jails in neighboring counties and beyond.

Once Heuermann was identified as a suspect in the Gilgo Beach deaths, the Suffolk County Sheriff's office shared his distinctive physical description with inmates they knew were involved in sex trafficking. They could not share a photo of him at that time, due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

They also went through Heuermann's phone records, and realized the two sex workers serving time in the jail had previously been contacted by him. They were interviewed and provided the audio recordings.

After Heuermann was arrested, members of the jail's human trafficking unit were then cleared to show his photo to current inmates to see if any of them had contact with him. They are also reaching out to sex trafficking victims no longer in custody.

ALSO READ |Woman shares chilling voicemail left by Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann

Two of Heuermann's Chevy Avalanches are also being examined for evidence.

The first, a newer black Avalanche, was towed from his Massapequa Park property Friday. The second, an older green Avalanche, was recovered on his property in South Carolina and towed by a New York State Police flatbed to New York, where it arrived at the Suffolk County Crime Lab at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison says Heuermann gave the green Avalanche to his brother, who lives in South Carolina, around 2015. Harrison says Heuermann owned the vehicle at the time of the murders of three women whose bodies were dumped along Gilgo Beach.

He says they are looking for anything that will help authorities connect the victims to that vehicle.

"Anything from hair, to trophies, to souvenirs, to jewelry," Harrison said.

WATCH | Rodney Harrison delves deeper into Gilgo Beach murder investigation

Authorities in Nevada are also investigating a connection between the accused Long Island serial killer and Las Vegas.

Cops are trying to determine whether they should be searching any locations in Vegas and what those sites might be.

Investigators were also checking to see if Heuermann's DNA - obtained from pizza crust he disposed of and linked to genetic material found on a Gilgo Beach victim's remains - connected him to other unsolved cases in New York.

Heuermann has denied killing the women, according to his attorney, Michael Brown.

Since his arrest, Heuermann has been on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. The designation, which requires "high security measures" and close observation, came following an evaluation by county medical staff, according to the spokesperson, Vicki DiStefano.

Toulon spoke with Heuermann inside the correctional facility.

"I have spoken to him once. He's very calm, all 3 times, he's been laying down on his bunk, very nondescript showing no emotion," Toulon said.

The charges against Heuermann were a remarkable development in one of New York's most notorious mysteries.

Shannan Gilbert's disappearance in 2010 triggered the hunt that exposed the larger mystery. A 24-year-old sex worker, she vanished after leaving a client's house on foot in the seafront community of Oak Beach, disappearing into the marsh.

Harrison, who spearheaded the creation of an interagency task force last year to solve the Gilgo Beach killings, has vowed that authorities will "work tirelessly until we bring justice to all the families involved."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE: Who are the 'Gilgo Four?'

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.