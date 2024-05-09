30-year-old man killed after being shot in the head in the Bronx: police

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bronx Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section.

They say a 30-year-old man was shot in the head.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Police have no description of the suspect at this time.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.