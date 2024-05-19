Brooklyn partial building collapse sends metal crashing onto cars, scaffolding; no injuries reported

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A partial building collapse in Williamsburg sent metal crashing down onto cars and scaffolding below.

It happened Sunday afternoon on 143 Roebling Street between Metropolitan and Hope in Williamsburg.

A portion of the roof collapsed onto the sidewalk shed, according to the FDNY.

Crews are currently on the scene, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: NYPD investigating string of robberies stemming from Facebook Marketplace sales

Joe Torres has the story in Chinatown on the robberies.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.