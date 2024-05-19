Brooklyn partial building collapse sends metal crashing onto cars, scaffolding; no injuries reported

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A partial building collapse in Williamsburg sent metal crashing down onto cars and scaffolding below.
It happened Sunday afternoon on 143 Roebling Street between Metropolitan and Hope in Williamsburg.
A portion of the roof collapsed onto the sidewalk shed, according to the FDNY.
Crews are currently on the scene, but there are no reports of any injuries.
Rescue operations are ongoing.
