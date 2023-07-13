Police say Andre Mosby hit the gas, pinning a 54-year-old man up against a café window and driving through it. Janice Yu has the latest.

Driver charged with manslaughter in Upper East Side crash that turned into deadly dispute

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has now been charged with manslaughter in the potential case of road rage that turned into a deadly dispute on the Upper East Side.

Officials say the incident began as a minor traffic accident between a big Chevy pickup truck and a Volkswagen Jetta just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Volkswagen's driver, Andrew Mosby, was accompanied by a woman and three small children in his car, police said.

Authorities say Roberto Alvarez got out of his Chevy around 119 East 60th Street when the two cars hit each other.

Witness Betina Sisi saw what happened next as Alvarez emerged to confront Mosby.

"I just saw the guy stopped the car, gets out of the car, argues, gets back to the car, grabs a knife, goes back, flattens the back tire, the front one, goes in front of the car," Sisi said. "The next thing that happens the driver literally goes through him."

Police say Andre Mosby hit the gas, pinning a 54-year-old man up against a café window and driving through it.

Onlookers watched in horror as firefighters rushed the man to a waiting ambulance while performing CPR.

First responders arrived immediately, but it was too late for Alvarez. He was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mosby remained on the scene and was taken into police custody for questioning. He told detectives he was acting in self defense.

He has since been charged with manslaughter and assault.

"What would you expect, what would be your reaction if you had your family in the car," Sisi said. "He was blocking and he couldn't get out of the space, what would you do?" you know?

Sisi believes Mosby was acting to protect himself and the people in his car.

