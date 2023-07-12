Two young brothers were among the four people wounded when the gunman fired into St. James Park. Derick Waller has the latest.

Police seek gunman who shot 4, including 2 young brothers, at St. James Park in the Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (WABC) -- Four people, including two young children, were injured when a gunman fired into a crowd at a Bronx park.

Officials say the shooting happened at St. James Park on 193rd Street and Jerome Avenue just before 6 pm Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows two people near the park, wearing all black on an illegal scooter shortly before 6pm. Their faces were covered with masks.

Police say the rear passenger on the scooter fired into the crowd, wounding 6-year-old and 3-year-old brothers, who were both shot in the leg.

They were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and are expected to survive, authorities said.

Cell phone video shows the 6-year-old being treated by neighbors and then carried by a police officer. The officer put the young boy in his cruiser and transported him to the hospital himself.

Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times to his body. Both of the victims were also taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and are expected to survive.

"I hear at least six shots, at least. But, in the Bronx, over here, that's normal," one witness said.

Authorities say the suspects on the scooter fled the scene down 193rd Street. =

It's not yet clear who was the intended target or what the motive was for the shooting.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

