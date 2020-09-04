Food & Drink

Neighborhood Eats: Restaurant serving up classic diner dishes influenced by Chinatown

By
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Before the COVID-19 pandemic, you'd be hard-pressed to find a seat at the buzzing Golden Diner.

It's a restaurant where chefs danced in the narrow kitchen and customers enjoyed Sam Yoo's take on diner food.

"We specialize in classic diner food but drawing from the influence of our neighborhood and my background," Yoo said.

For Yoo, that means egg sandwiches served on a scallion milk bun, avegan Italian hero, the so-called "meat" made from tofu skin, the katsu club sandwich with a touch of "bulldog" sauce, andgreen tea coffee cake.

A year into business and Yoo was on a high.

ALSO IN MANHATTAN: Nouveau Caribbean at Omar's Kitchen and Rum Bar

"Super blessed, very grateful. I'm keeping my head down, working and trying to do great things," Yoo said. "Pushing through, pivoting, and making it work."

And he's still trying to do that now in spite of the coronavirus pandemic by making changes like adding outdoor tables and expanding the menu.

And it helps that he's got loyal customers who are craving his comfort food.

"When the pandemic hit I said I had to get down here and keep supporting because this place embodies what a modern restaurant can do," a customer said.

MORE EATS: Fast-casual Filipino food at Tradisyon

"The fact that we're able to stay open and have customers, I'm grateful for every day and hopefully we're going to be one of the survivors," Yoo said.

Of course, there's nothing like sitting at the counter at a diner, and Yoo can't wait to get customers back inside, but in the meantime, he's serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, every day.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmanhattannew york citychinatownfoodchinese foodrestaurantneighborhood eats
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD identifies owner of car that drove through BLM protesters
Arrest made in horrific attack that left woman in coma
COVID News: Priests, staff member test positive at 2 NY churches
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
NY teacher retirements jump 121% in August amid pandemic
ABC7 Unite: Toy store combines fun and education for kids
'Magic bus' brings sensory therapy to children with special needs
Show More
4,000 students return for in-person learning in one NJ school district
September best bets: Labor Day Weekend deals and more
Summer's unofficial end is here, but many are extending the season
High School football canceled for the fall in Connecticut
Lawmakers slam Trump over FEMA funding cut for MTA, school cleaning
More TOP STORIES News