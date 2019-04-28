Good Samaritans confront man with hatchet on NYC subway train

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say two Good Samaritans confronted a man with a hatchet on a subway train in Manhattan Saturday night.

According to the NYPD, an emotionally disturbed man was holding the hatchet and at one point attempted to swing it on the northbound number 1 train as it approached the Lincoln Center/66th Street stop.

The Good Samaritans on the train got into a verbal dispute with the man, which escalated into a physical altercation.

The two riders were able to hold the man down until police arrived.

Police say the 46-year-old man lives at a Brooklyn homeless shelter and has numerous arrests. Charges are pending.

He suffered an injury to the head during the scuffle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Train service was suspended briefly in the area while police investigated.

