Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates: Hochul wins NY governor, other key races still up in the air

The Democrats currently control both the House and the Senate, but that could certainly change Tuesday night. Sandra Bookman has more on where things stand.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Several key races are still up in the air on Election Night hours after the polls closed, but one highly watched race has been called: the race for New York governor.

All 50 states held midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals across the nation.

All 435 seats in the House and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate were on the ballot, as well as several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Hochul projected to win race for NY governor

ABC News projects that Kathy Hochul will win the race for governor of New York, defeating Lee Zeldin.

Hochul becomes the first woman elected governor in New York, just over one year after becoming New York's first female governor after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

However, during a speech to his supporters early Wednesday morning, Zeldin did not concede in the race.

Attorney General James declares victory

New York Attorney General Letitia James declared victory Tuesday night in the midterm elections.

James, one of former President Donald Trump's chief legal nemeses, was trying to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pitted her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer, Michael Henry.

Several New York congressional incumbents win re-election

-Republican Elise Stefanik wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District.

-Democrat Brian Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th Congressional District.

-Democrat Jamaal Bowman wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 16th Congressional District

-Democrat Gregory Meeks wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 5th Congressional District.

-Democrat Yvette Clarke wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 9th Congressional District.

-Democrat Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 8th Congressional District.

-Democrat Nydia Velazquez wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 7th Congressional District.

-Democrat Grace Meng wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 6th Congressional District.

-Democrat Ritchie Torres wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 15th Congressional District.

-Republican Nicole Malliotakis wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 11th Congressional District.

-Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 14th Congressional District.

-Republican Claudia Tenney wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District

- Democrat Paul Tonko wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 20th Congressional District

Several New Jersey congressional incumbents win re-election

-Democrat Josh Gottheimer wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 5th Congressional District

-Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District.

-Democrat Andy Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District.

-Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District.

Malliotakis wins reelection

Republican Nicole Malliotakis has defeated Max Rose to win reelection to the U.S. House in New York's 11th Congressional District.

Menendez wins New Jersey's 8th district

Robert Menendez, the son of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, won the 8th Congressional District seat opened by the retirement of Rep. Albio Sires.

The younger Menendez is an attorney in private practice and serves as a commissioner at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the region's airports, ports and tunnels. He faced Republican Marcos Arroyo and five others in the district.

Incumbents were seeking reelection in every House race except the 8th District.

Democrat Daniel Goldman wins New York's 10th Congressional District

Democrat Daniel Goldman has won election to the U.S. House in New York's 10th Congressional District.

"I am honored and humbled that the voters of New York's 10th district have put their faith in me to represent them in Congress," he said in a statement. "Tonight's result is a victory for all of us dedicated to protecting our fundamental rights and preserving our democracy. But we know this fight is just beginning. The responsibility of representing this community, my home, and the city I love is not one I take lightly. Let's get to work."

Nadler re-elected

Democrat Jerrold Nadler is projected to win reelection to U.S. House in New York's 12th Congressional District.

Schumer re-elected

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he'll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.

First Gen Z member of Congress

ABC News can report that Democratic candidate Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old progressive activist, is projected to win his bid to represent Florida's 10th District, making him the first-ever Generation Z member of Congress.

Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in office, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Blumenthal, 76, the state's former attorney general, focused much of his campaign on being a backstop for abortion rights in Connecticut and Democratic policies in Washington. Blumenthal vowed to fight any effort in Congress to impose a national abortion ban that would override Connecticut's current law. Abortion is legal in Connecticut with restrictions.

He also warned democracy would be at risk if the GOP gained control of the U.S. Senate.

Gov. DeSantis wins Florida

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, a former congressman. The victory continues DeSantis' rise as a national Republican star as he eyes a possible 2024 White House run that could leave him well positioned to be a GOP primary alternative to Donald Trump.

Decision time for voters in NY governor's race

In the Tri-State, one of the most closely watched races is that of governor of New York.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Queens Tuesday afternoon rubbing elbows with fellow Democrat and local elected congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Meanwhile, challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin held a rally in Medford, Long Island, to gain last-minute Republican support in the suburbs.

New York Congressional races

NY's 11th

Congressmember Nicole Malliotakis and challenger Max Rose face off again for New York's 11th Congressional District. The recently redrawn district represents the borough of Staten Island and most of South Brooklyn.

The 11th Congressional District was the only one in New York City to vote for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

NY's 4th

Democrat Lauren Gillen and Republican Anthony D'Esposito are facing off for New York's 4th Congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 4th Congressional district -- which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.

NY's 17th

In New York's 17th district, incumbent Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney is in a battle with Assemblyman Michael Lawler.

Maloney is head of a national Democratic effort to get more party members elected to Congress. Lawler, is a Rockland County assemblyman whose campaign has been boosted by a $6 million infusion from a GOP super PAC.

Key race in New Jersey

New Jersey's 12 U.S. House races are atop the ticket for voters who'll wrap up casting ballots on Tuesday in this year's midterm contest.

The GOP is optimistic that it can win in the newly drawn 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski faces a rematch against Republican former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr.

The two-term Democrat is in the race of his life. Kean was defeated by just 5,300 votes in 2020. The Republican has the advantage now since the map of the district was redrawn to give the GOP a three percent lead in expected voters.

House, Senate races could affect balance of power

The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Democrats currently have a slim control over the U.S. Congress, and Republicans are hoping to make major gains to win back power.

The outcome of this election will determine not only the future of congressional control but the outlook for the remainder of President Joe Biden's agenda during his term in office.

Potential 'firsts' this Election Day

The 2022 election could usher in many historic firsts. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul would become the first woman elected governor in the state if she wins.

In New York's 3rd Congressional District, both candidates from the major parties are openly gay men: Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Devolder-Santos. Whoever wins will become the first openly gay person to represent Long Island in the House.

Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches

Americans voted without major hitches in midterm elections that drew intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.

No widespread problems were reported Tuesday, though there were hiccups with machines and late-arriving workers in some places, which is common on any Election Day.

Vote tabulators malfunctioned in 20% of polling places in Arizona's most populous county that includes Phoenix.

Election officials assured the public that every vote in Maricopa County would be counted. Since the last nationwide election two years ago, former President Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing distrust about voting by promoting false claims of widespread fraud.

Connecticut gubernatorial race

Incumbent Ned Lamont is running against Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski after winning by just 3% in 2018. Polls this year show a larger gap between the two candidates.

Lamont, a Democrat, spent much of his first term navigating Connecticut through the COVID-19 pandemic. His campaign has painted a positive picture of a state that is "getting its mojo back" economically and attracting new residents and businesses.

If Stefanowski wins Tuesday's election, he would become the state's first Republican governor in more than a decade. The last GOP governor in Connecticut was M. Jodi Rell, who left office in January 2011.

Several open seats for Pennsylvania ahead of midterms

Voters in Pennsylvania will chose representatives for the Senate, House, governor and several other seats on their ballots.

The race between Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz and Leutenant Governor Democrat John Fetterman caught national attention in recent weeks.

Voting machines down in parts of New Jersey

Officials said all voting machines in Mercer County are down as of 7:47 a.m. Tuesday morning. Voters can still report to their polling locations and use a standard ballot. They will insert that ballot into an emergency slot in the machine.

Close races in key states

All eyes are on close races in key states like Georgia and Arizona.

Georgia has seen historic early voting numbers as residents cast their votes for incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker running for Senate.

Democrat Stacey Abrahams is challenging Republican Governor Brian Kemp after narrowly losing to the current governor in 2018.

Republicans in Arizona are trying to flip the swing state as incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly is being challenged by Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters.

The race for Arizona governor is also a close call as Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs battle for the seat left open by Doug Ducey, Lake was once a Democrat but is now a Trump loyalist and election denier.

Trump teases 'very big' announcement next week

Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a "big announcement" next week in Florida as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago," Trump said before a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio Monday night, where he was holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance. "We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow."

NY governor race getting national attention

The race for New York governor between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin is a close one. It could come as a surprise to many considering that Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York State 2.2 to 1.

Both candidates doubled down on NYC on Monday to gain support. Hochul greeted commuters on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Monday while Zeldin spoke with people at a subway station in the Bronx.

The race is close and it could come down to last-minute undecided voters which is one reason that party heavyweights have descended on New York.

President Biden campaigned in Yonkers with Gov. Kathy Hochul over the weekend and VP Kamala Harris attended a rally for the incumbent governor on Thursday.

Local Congressional races to watch

Local Congressional races could prove crucial when it comes to the balance of power in Washington.

-In NYC's 11th District, which includes Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, Republican Nicole Malliotakis faces a rematch with Democrat Max Rose.

-On Long Island in District 1, which is mainly Suffolk County, Lee Zeldin's seat is open. Republican Nick Lalota races Democrat Bridget Flemming.

-In District 3, which is mainly in Nassau County, Democrat Robert Zimmerman, and Republican George Santos are battling to replace Rep. Tom Suozzi.

-Democrat Lauren Gillen and Republican Anthony D'Esposito are facing off for New York's 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

-In New Jersey, Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski is in a battle to hold his seat in the 7th District against Tom Kean Jr.

Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms

Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington.

Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland as Democrats eye retaking its governorship. Trump is set to stage his own event in Ohio, where his hand-picked Senate candidate, JD Vance, is running in a state that has turned more reliably red in recent cycles.

Republicans are optimistic about winning enough seats to retake control of both the House and the Senate, while Democrats insist they are poised for a better night than many expect.

The Roe effect

After the Supreme Court eliminated Roe v. Wade in June, Republicans, including Trump, worried aloud that the decision might trigger a backlash against GOP candidates who oppose abortion rights. And there have been signs in recent months that voters - suburban women and younger voters, in particular - were energized and ready to vote for Democrats on Nov. 8.

But more than four months after the ruling, the abortion effect may be fading.

Democratic candidates have shifted their message away from abortion in recent weeks, at least somewhat, in favor of the economy, Social Security, and Medicare. And some elected officials, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, warned that Democrats have relied too much on abortion rights as a galvanizing issue.

The issue is especially critical in the push for suburban women, a group that swung against Trump's GOP in 2020 and seemed to swing back after Trump left office when the GOP shifted its focus to pandemic restrictions and the economy.

The 2024 impact

In ways big and small, the 2022 midterms will help shape the 2024 election.

A bad night for Democrats could undermine Biden's rationale for a second term. And Trump would almost certainly seize on sweeping Republican victories as evidence of his political strength ahead of a third prospective White House bid.

Good-government advocates are particularly worried about dozens of election deniers running for state office across several presidential battlegrounds.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

