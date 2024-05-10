Extra Time: Stormy Daniels' fiery testimony wraps, NYPD's social media practices under fire

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News, we discuss Stormy Daniels and her fiery two days of testimony in the Donald Trump hush money trial and the NYPD's social media practices which have come under fire.

Defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump grilled porn star Stormy Daniels as she returned to the witness stand. Their goal appeared to be to paint her as a publicity-seeking adult film star with the intent on cashing in on a chance encounter with Trump nearly two decades ago.

Meanwhile, Trump addressed the media and likened the trial to a horror story.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Hochul signs Sammy's Law

In a major victory for street safety advocates, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially signed Sammy's Law.

The legislation aims to reduce pedestrian accidents and fatalities by lowering New York City's speed limit.

The law was adopted after a 12-year-old boy, Sammy Cohen Eckstein, was hit and killed by a speeding car in Brooklyn over a decade ago.

Blind musicians to take the Met

Seventeen-year-old Madeline 'Maddy' Mau joined the show to talk about the resilience of blind musicians.

Mau is a nationally-recognized blind artist from the school of the Filomen M. D'Agostino Greenberg Music School.

She is set to take the stage at the Met alongside other students and faculty to perform music inspired pieces from the museum's collection for the annual 'The Fil at The Met' concert on Sunday.

