Female NYPD officer indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An NYPD police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly plotting to kill both her estranged husband and the daughter of her boyfriend.

34-year-old Valerie Cincinelli of Oceanside, Long Island, was charged with two counts of murder for hire and one count of obstruction of justice, for what authorities say was an attempt to destroy seven cellphones.

Prosecutors say she gave her boyfriend $7,000 to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and her boyfriend's teenage daughter.

The indictment identifies the targets of the plots as John Doe and Jane Doe.

Cincinelli has been in custody since her arrest and will appear in federal court in Central Islip as soon as Friday.

She has been suspended from the NYPD without pay.

