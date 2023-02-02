Will Staten Island Chuck see his shadow on Groundhog Day?

Tune into Eyewitness News for up-to-date weather forecasts wherever you stream

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Move over Lee Goldberg and Punxsutawney Phil, Staten Island Chuck is emerging Thursday for his annual forecast.

At 7:30 a.m. at the Staten Island Zoo, Chuck will make his prediction for the weather trend this season.

This year's forecast will be livestreamed by the zoo as crowds have not been permitted since the start of the pandemic. The livestream will begin at 7 a.m. on the Staten Island Zoo's Facebook page.

According to the Zoo Board of Trustees President William Frew, Chuck has an 80% accuracy rate and has correctly guessed whether there would be an early spring or six more weeks of winter for the past 13 years.

Not to mention, Chuck is frequently at odds with his competitor, Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil.

As tradition goes, if Staten Island Chuck sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he does not see his shadow, then spring will come early.

After the warmest January on record in New York City, and the first day of February ending the city's second longest snowless streak, weather is a hot topic (literally) this season.

Regardless of whether or not Staten Island Chuck sees his shadow on Thursday, be ready for frigid temperatures come Friday and Saturday.

Sun and high clouds are expected in the area early Thursday morning, so there is no telling whether or not Staten Island Chuck will see his shadow.

