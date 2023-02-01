Central Park sees 1st measurable snowfall after breaking 50-year-old weather record

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Central Park saw its first measurable snowfall of the season on Wednesday morning.

Just a few days prior, the city broke a 50-year-old record, in the midst of what has been an unseasonable winter.

On Jan. 29, 1973, over 50 years ago, Central Park saw its latest measurable snowfall of the season. With no snow in sight today, that record is about to fall.

On that day in 1973, Central Park got 1.8 inches of snow.

The city did see some flurries last week, but the snow needs to be at least a tenth of an inch for it to count as measurable. A trace -- which is what we received -- doesn't cut it.

The longest the city went without snow is 332 days, and that streak ended with a snow storm on Dec. 15, 2020.

If Central Park remained free of snow through Feb. 4, the city would have broken that record, as well.

Here's a look at this week's forecast, and although Wednesday's early weather ended our snowless streak, this forecast doesn't have much snow in the mix.

Wednesday

February feel. High 38.

Thursday

Brief bump. High 42.

Friday

AccuWeather Alert: Much colder. High 29.

Saturday

AccuWeather Alert: Frigid sun. High 18.

Sunday

Rapid recovery. High 43.

Monday

Mild again. High 46.

Tuesday

Best bet. High 48.

----------

