Staten Island Chuck does not see shadow, predicts early spring in 2025

While Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, Groundhog Chuck on Staten Island disagreed.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Staten Island Chuck is forecasting an early spring this year after it emerged from its burrow shadow-less on Sunday morning.

Community members braved the cold and gathered at the Staten Island Zoo to watch Chuck make his prediction.

Sharing the spotlight with the four-legged forecaster included local students who discussed groundhog fun facts and the significance of Chuck's prediction in the field of weather science.

The zoo says science students from the Susan E. Wagner High School will serve as "weather checkers" over the next 45 days to determine if Chuck's prediction is accurate.

According to the Staten Island Zoo, Chuck has been accurate in his predictions nearly 80% of the time.

Meanwhile, the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania had a different prediction, forecasting six more weeks of winter after seeing his own shadow.

Punxsutawney Phil has now predicted six more weeks of winter 107 times and an early spring only 21 times -- with no record of 10 of those years since 1887, according to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Every Groundhog Day thousands gather in Punxsutawney, PA, to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil.

According to American tradition, the groundhog emerges from its burrow on February 2. If the groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges, there will be six more weeks of winter. If it does not see its shadow, spring will arrive soon.

This tradition started in Europe as Candlemas Day. Germans who settled in Pennsylvania in the 1700s brought the custom to America.

