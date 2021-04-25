Group attacks taxi driver in Queens leaving him with fractured skull

Officers responded to the intersection of 138th Street and Jamaica Avenue after an eyewitness called 911 shortly after midnight Sunday.
They found the 41-year-old victim with injuries to his head and face.
He is now in the hospital in critical condition.
Police say he was attacked after a group of three or four people got angry because he wouldn't allow them all into his car.
He was struck in the head and face with a glass bottle.
So far police have made no arrests.
ALSO READ: 61-year-old Asian American man critically injured in brutal, unprovoked assault in Manhattan
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip