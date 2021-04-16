Group smashes their way into pharmacies, steals pills in burglary pattern throughout Brooklyn, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10517967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of thieves who have been busting into pharmacies and stealing prescription drugs throughout the city.Investigators released photos of two of the suspects from a store break-in on Tuesday.The burglaries happened in Queens and Brooklyn.On Monday, March 15 at 2:30 a.m. the group of four men broke into a Payomatic on 5th Avenue.They used something to break the glass of the front door to gain entry.Once inside, they tried to remove an ATM before taking off with nothing in a white SUV.Later that same morning at 4:40 a.m., they broke the glass to the front door of EZ RX Pharmacy on 4th Avenue.They got away with $30,000 in prescription pills before taking off on 4th Avenue in that white SUV.On Tuesday, March 23 at 4:54 a.m. they used a crowbar to break into Health Quest RX Pharmacy on 31 Avenue.They tried to take prescription pills, but took off without them in a gray BMW.Friday, March 26 at 4:26 a.m. the group used a piece of lumber to break into the Corner Pharmacy on Division Avenue.They took a bunch of prescription drugs before taking off in a white BMW.Later that morning, at 6:50 a.m., they broke the front door of Haideri Pann & Cigarette on Broadway and took an ATM containing $5,000.Tuesday, April 6 at 4:50 a.m. they broke the front window of Organic Pharmacy on 31 Avenue.Three of the men were spotted taking $27,000 worth of prescription pills.They got away in a dark-colored vehicle.Monday, April 12 at 1:58 a.m. they broke into the Corner Pharmacy on Division Avenue again.This time they got away with the prescription drugs they were after in their first attempt.They took off northbound on Roebling Street.The most recent incident happened on April 13 at 4:30 a.m. inside of the Strand Pharmacy on Broadway.Again, two men broke the front window and took prescription pills worth $10,000.They also got away with $2,000 in cash in a white sedan on Crescent Street.No one was injured during any of the incidents.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------